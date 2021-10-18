Show You Care
Iowa Air National Guard to bring Americans home from Afghanistan

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome. Operation Allies Welcome is the ongoing effort to bring both Americans and vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement.

The Iowa Air National Guard has approximately 2,000 Airmen that will help provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States. The Airmen will deploy for roughly 60-90 days under Title 10 federal deployment orders starting in November.

