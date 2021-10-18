Highway 150 closed south of Hazleton due to ‘serious vehicle accident’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A significant crash along Iowa Highway 150 in Buchanan County has shut down the roadway.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said that the highway was closed south of 125th Street due to what it called a “serious vehicle accident.” Traffic from the highway was being detoured via Fontana Boulevard. The closure was expected to last through early evening, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation characterized the crash as involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers were advised to find an alternate route if possible, or expect delays if attempting to travel in the area.

