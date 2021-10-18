Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Highway 150 closed south of Hazleton due to ‘serious vehicle accident’

A crash.
A crash.(AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A significant crash along Iowa Highway 150 in Buchanan County has shut down the roadway.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said that the highway was closed south of 125th Street due to what it called a “serious vehicle accident.” Traffic from the highway was being detoured via Fontana Boulevard. The closure was expected to last through early evening, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation characterized the crash as involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers were advised to find an alternate route if possible, or expect delays if attempting to travel in the area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing

Latest News

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Deere says negotiations with striking UAW workers have resumed
Cedar Rapids Schools derecho trees.
Cedar Rapids Schools makes effort to help city's tree canopy after derecho
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Law enforcement agencies around Iowa participating in Drug Take Back Day
A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Sec. Powell