Great fall weather continues today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunny and quiet weather continues today. Plan on highs into the 70-75 range for everyone with very low humidity once again. Temperatures will be similar tomorrow, though the wind will be up slightly and we may have just a few more clouds in the sky. By Wednesday, the next system is still on track to bring us a chance for a few showers. These look light at this point and should have very little impact as they pass by. Behind this system however, is a push of colder temperatures. We’ll likely start seeing 50s for highs beginning on Thursday, lasting through the weekend. This airmass will be cold enough for patchy frost already on Friday morning with a widespread freeze possible Saturday morning. Have a great week!

