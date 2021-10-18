Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on Red School Road, north of Central City, at around 5 p.m.

Officials said the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The driver died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and they were not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

Investigators have not identified the person killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

