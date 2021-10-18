Convicted felon sentenced to six years in prison for unlawfully possessing a handgun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A convicted felon was sentenced to six years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a handgun after having six prior adult criminal convictions. Mitchell Berry, 29, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm back in March. Waterloo police found a handgun in Berry’s car back in December 2019.

Berry was sentenced to 72 months imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. Berry is currently being held in the United States Marshals’ custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

