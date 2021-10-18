Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
The Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s validity plays out in the courts.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court Monday to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation’s strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system. The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

It’s not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier,...
US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang