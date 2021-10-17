Town of Montezuma grieving after identification of missing boy’s body

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Montezuma community is grieving, following the identification of 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson’s remains.

“He’s missed,” Kevin Kautzer, of Montezuma, said. “It was a joy to have him around.”

Kautzer was one of many people reeling the news that the body found on September 30 was that of Harrelson. Kautzer lived next door to the Harrelson family in the Spruce Village mobile home park. That was where Harrelson went missing in late May.

“He was someone that played with my daughter,” Kautzer said. They would play Minecraft and ride bikes.”

Authorities said a farmer found Harrelson’s body while working in a field. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“For my family, we just try to go day by day,” Kautzer said. “Just need to keep going forward.”

Kautzer hoped the family would get answers to what happened. He wanted people to remember Harrelson for the positive, happy child that he was.

“He had a great smile,” Kautzer said. “He was always just in a great mood.”

