Shootings in Waterloo injures a man, damages a vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two shootings injured a man and damaged a vehicle overnight in Waterloo. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the first happened on East Fourth Street near Gates Golf Course, when someone shot a man in the leg around 11:00pm Saturday night. He went to the hospital with minor injuries.

About five hours later, someone shot a vehicle near the corner of West 6th Street and Grant Avenue, That is a couple of blocks east of Irving Elementary school. No one was hurt. Police have not announced any arrests.

