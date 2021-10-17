Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Shootings in Waterloo injures a man, damages a vehicle

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two shootings injured a man and damaged a vehicle overnight in Waterloo. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the first happened on East Fourth Street near Gates Golf Course, when someone shot a man in the leg around 11:00pm Saturday night. He went to the hospital with minor injuries.

About five hours later, someone shot a vehicle near the corner of West 6th Street and Grant Avenue, That is a couple of blocks east of Irving Elementary school. No one was hurt. Police have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock
Firefighters work the scene of an apartment fire at Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids on...
Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors

Latest News

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
Fire in Cedar Rapids.
Fire damages mobile home in Cedar Rapids