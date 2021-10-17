Show You Care
Quiet, mild, sunny weather continues

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather remains quiet as we head into the workweek with plentiful sunshine continuing along with dry, quiet, and overall mild conditions. Look for lows tonight to be a bit more mild, dipping to the lower 40s. We’ll warm quickly though the day Monday under a sunny sky, reaching the low to mid 70s by afternoon. A few more clouds begin to filter in Tuesday, but we will still see our fair share of sun and similar temperatures to Monday. By Wednesday, our next shot at rain moves in. It appears to be weak and rainfall isn’t expected to be widespread at this time though some light showers may linger in Thursday. Behind this, cooler air settles back in with highs in the mid 50s by Friday.

