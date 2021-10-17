Show You Care
Police: Man fatally shot at Davenport strip club Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating after they say a 35-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot Sunday morning.

Davenport officers responded just before 3 a.m. to Déjà Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance and heard gunshots, according to a media release.

Officers found a man who had been shot; he was was transported by medics to a local hospital where he died.

Police identified the man as Samuel Wires.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

