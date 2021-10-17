Show You Care
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after crashing their motorcycle, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along Highway 100 westbound, just past its overpass of Ushers Ferry Road. Deputies said they believe a motorcycle lost control while riding too close to others in a group of around 30 total bikes, causing it to run up against the median wall.

The operator of the motorcycle was hurt and taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

