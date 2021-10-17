Hawkeyes drop nine places to No. 11 in AP Poll

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team dropped nine spots in this week’s Associated Press Poll after falling 24-7 against an unranked Purdue team.

The Hawkeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 11 which is their lowest ranking since the preseason poll. Purdue entered the poll coming in at No. 25 this week.

Iowa spent five consecutive weeks as a top-five team. The Big Ten now has four top-10 teams.

The Hawkeyes (6-1) enter their bye week before hitting the road to face Wisconsin on October 30.

