Hawkeyes drop nine places to No. 11 in AP Poll
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team dropped nine spots in this week’s Associated Press Poll after falling 24-7 against an unranked Purdue team.
The Hawkeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 11 which is their lowest ranking since the preseason poll. Purdue entered the poll coming in at No. 25 this week.
Iowa spent five consecutive weeks as a top-five team. The Big Ten now has four top-10 teams.
The Hawkeyes (6-1) enter their bye week before hitting the road to face Wisconsin on October 30.
