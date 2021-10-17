Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hawkeyes drop nine places to No. 11 in AP Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA...
The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(Ron Johnson | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team dropped nine spots in this week’s Associated Press Poll after falling 24-7 against an unranked Purdue team.

The Hawkeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 11 which is their lowest ranking since the preseason poll. Purdue entered the poll coming in at No. 25 this week.

Iowa spent five consecutive weeks as a top-five team. The Big Ten now has four top-10 teams.

The Hawkeyes (6-1) enter their bye week before hitting the road to face Wisconsin on October 30.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock
Firefighters work the scene of an apartment fire at Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids on...
Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Latest News

Iowa faces a homecoming surprise, loses to Purdue 24-7
Iowa faces a homecoming surprise, loses to Purdue 24-7
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) slips past Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, 33-20
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college...
Camp, Theis help S. Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21
Purdue wide receiver David Bell catches a 21-yard touchdown pass over Iowa defensive back Matt...
Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7