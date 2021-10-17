Show You Care
Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, 33-20

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) slips past Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) slips past Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20. The Wildcats had won 15 of the last 16 games in Manhattan. The teams split the last four meetings in the series, with each team winning two home games. Prior to that, K-State had won 10 straight games in the series.

