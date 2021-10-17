Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A manufactured home received widespread damage after a fire on Saturday night, according to officials.

At around 11:24 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 159 Summer Circle NE. Firefighters arrived to find a significant fire, but all occupants and pets safely outside of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire which protected nearby homes. However, the home initially involved in the fire had damage to all parts, according to department officials.

Smoke alarms were working at the home, and nobody was injured in the incident. The occupants of the home were displaced by the blaze.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.