Camp, Theis help S. Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college...
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis had 29 carries for 113 yards and a score, and South Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21. Camp was 16-of-20 passing for 153 yards with no interceptions.

Nate Thomas, who finished with 14 carries for 59 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to give South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 33-12 lead late in the third quarter.

Theo Day completed 25 of 35 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and Victor McShane bounced off multiple defenders on a 62-yard scoring run, for Northern Iowa. 

