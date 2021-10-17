Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say

At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (Gray News) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a high school football game Friday night that left at least four people injured, according to news outlets in Mobile, Alabama.

WKRG and WALA report that 19-year-old Jai Scott was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The Friday shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

The chief initially said two of the four people shot were juveniles, and that all four went to hospitals, where one was reported in critical condition.

According to WKRG, however, Mobile Police are now reporting five people were shot, and that one victim’s injuries are life-threatening, and the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Police initially said witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting, according to WKRG and WALA.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock
Firefighters work the scene of an apartment fire at Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids on...
Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Latest News

A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital