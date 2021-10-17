Another nice fall day on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of sunshine and comfortable weather conditions will be here for Sunday.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer by the afternoon, with upper 60s and some low 70s looking likely. The warming trend continues early in the workweek, with temperatures in the low 70s for most on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine.

A chance for rain arrives Wednesday, with a few showers lingering possible on Thursday. That storm system pulls in cooler air for the end of the week, before some rebound toward the end of next weekend.

That late weekend temperature rebound comes with another chance for some rain into the early part of the following week.

