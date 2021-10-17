3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple children were hurt in a rollover crash of a UTV in Buchanan County on Saturday, according to officials.

At around 12:15 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash in the 1300 block of 275th Street, located southeast of Jesup. Deputies believe that the Polaris UTV was being driven by a 13-year-old girl eastbound and that it lost control, causing it to roll over in the ditch on the north side of the road. The vehicle landed upright.

The driver, along with two other girls, aged 12 and 9, all sustained injuries. The two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were described by deputies as non-life-threatening.

Nobody riding the UTV was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The Jesup Fire Department, Jesup Ambulance Service, and AMR Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

