Seasonally chilly for Saturday before a warmup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Very quiet conditions are expected across eastern Iowa for the foreseeable future, with clear skies and seasonally cool temperatures still in place.

Conditions remain dry too, with little to impact your day beyond some breezy conditions for Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the low 60s on Saturday, with a bounce back to the upper 60s. Low 70s make a return for the early part of the week, before some showers associated with a storm system Wednesday into Thursday.

That storm ushers in cooler temperatures for the end of the week, with highs back into the 50s.

