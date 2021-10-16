Show You Care
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Xavior Harrelson school photo(Life Touch Photos)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials confirmed the human remains found in rural Poweshiek County late last month are those of Xavior Harrelson, the 10-year-old boy who disappeared from Montezuma on May 27.

The remains were discovered in a rural area about three miles from Montezuma on September 30th. On Friday, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Iowa State Medical Examiner that the remains were identified as the missing 10-year-old.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

