Oxford cuts back on Halloween celebrations due to COVID, RSV

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Oxford made a social media post saying it wasn’t supporting a community trick-or-treating night this Halloween due to COVID-19 and RSV cases.

Due to the rising numbers of Covid cases and RSV within our community and surrounding areas, The City of Oxford will not...

Posted by City Of Oxford Iowa on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Mayor Penny Jenn said families would be allowed to make their own decisions, but wanted masks to be worn. People giving out candy should leave the bowl on the front step with the porch lights on.

“There are a lot of folks that want to continue to play it safe, and we appreciate that,” Sam Jarvis, Johnson County Public Health community health manager, said. “Certainly, the pandemic is not over. And we know that those that are 11 and under are not yet eligible [for a vaccine].”

Jarvis expected to hear more about expanded eligibility for vaccinations by next month, but said that respiratory viruses need to be a focus for all at the start of the flu season.

“Johnson County is experiencing, is still experiencing, high transmission of COVID-19,” Jarvis said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidance Friday about celebrating various holidays. It said vaccines were the best protection for those not yet eligible. Properly fitted masks should be worn in public areas, and it was safer to be outside. That was one of the reasons Dr. Fauci believed Halloween could be done a little safer this year.

“I think, particularly if you’re vaccinated, but you can get out there. You’re outdoors, for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating,” Fauci said. “And, enjoy it.”

Jarvis believed this was probably the first of many communities to look at changes for various days on the schedule for the rest of 2021.

“Throughout this Halloween season, and the holidays coming up, we’ll see a variety of different practices and methods of approaching COVID safety,” Jarvis said.

