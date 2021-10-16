Iowa City residents to vote on tax levy extension that would benefit school district

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four years after Iowa City School District voters passed a $191 million bond, they will now decide whether to renew 2 tax levies. One would be extended 14 more years, and the other would be for 30 more years.

“Those are two exisisting resources we have that come into the district right now and allows us to do several things with our building projects through FMP 1.0,” said Superintendent Matt Degner.

The Facilities Management Plan, or FMP, consists of a series of projects the district has finished or is still working on.

The first phase saw $400 million in renovations to the district, such as ongoing renovations to City High School.

Superintendent Matt Degner says these extensions would only help to move FMP into THE second phase for updates and improvements.

“What were those things that we identified as needs through our first facility master plan that we were not able to accomplish,” said Degner. “That could include new elementary schools, atheletic and extracurricular upgrades to our campuses.”

He said the funding will also help with what he calls life cycle upgrades.

“We wanted to maintain HVAC systems in buildings and be able to make sure that our buildings are equipped with that space and perform site improvements on a regular basis.”

