Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said that an apartment fire at a northeast side senior living complex resulted in damage to large parts of the building on Friday night.

At around 7:26 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids, located at 1230 English Lane NE, after an automatic alarm was sounded. Firefighters arrived and found no obvious signs of fire, but were told by residents that the sprinkler flow alarm was sounding. This led officials to check the third floor, which revealed heavy smoke in a unit.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which had largely been controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. Nobody was in the unit at the time.

The sprinklers caused water damage across the three floors of the building near the apartment where the fire took place, according to officials.

Nobody was hurt by the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol Trooper in critical condition after Thursday night crash
Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry...
Marion Police investigate shots fired in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Overnight oats are a quick breakfast meal prep option.
Meal prepping your breakfast for an easier morning
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock
Overnight oats.
Meal prepping for breakfast for an easier morning
John Deere strike picketers.
Deere strike continues, CEO discloses stock sale