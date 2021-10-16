Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said that an apartment fire at a northeast side senior living complex resulted in damage to large parts of the building on Friday night.

At around 7:26 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids, located at 1230 English Lane NE, after an automatic alarm was sounded. Firefighters arrived and found no obvious signs of fire, but were told by residents that the sprinkler flow alarm was sounding. This led officials to check the third floor, which revealed heavy smoke in a unit.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which had largely been controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. Nobody was in the unit at the time.

The sprinklers caused water damage across the three floors of the building near the apartment where the fire took place, according to officials.

Nobody was hurt by the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.