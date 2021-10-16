Show You Care
Another fabulous fall day to end the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another chilly night ahead, followed by an excellent fall day on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow for quickly cooling temperatures, dipping into the mid to upper 30s once again across eastern Iowa. Patchy frost is again possible in low-lying areas, though not widely expected. Sunshine takes us through our Sunday with afternoon highs climbing back above average, topping out in the upper 60s to around 70. Low to mid 70s and continued sunshine are expected into the early days of the workweek before out next rain chance midweek.

