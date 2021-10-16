Show You Care
Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts...
Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Aidan O’Connell threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes. Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974.

It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018. The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak.

