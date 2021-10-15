Show You Care
Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police say two people are charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April.

Police said Thursday that 25-year-old Trevin Nicholson, of Centennial, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

And 26-year-old Danielle Obrecht, of Ames, is charged with child endangerment causing death.

Police responded to a report that a child was having difficulty breathing on April 24. The child died the next day.

The Ames Tribune reports Obrecht is the boy’s mother and Nicholson was her boyfriend.

A criminal complaint says Obrecht told police her son was injured while Nicholson was watching him.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

