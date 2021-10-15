Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Strike pay’ explained; UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands of UAW members continued their strike outside John Deere facilities Thursday after negotiations fell through late Wednesday night.

When John Deere employees are on the picket line, they get “strike pay.”

Strike pay is $275 per week, starting on the eighth day of a strike according to UAW.

Some union members told TV6′s Montse Ricossa Thursday that’s not enough to sustain their families. That’s why one employee who’s been with Deere for 11 years said he’s been saving up for two years because he knows how the strike pay will affect his paycheck.

Another John Deere employee who wanted to speak off-camera said she knows several coworkers who have their spouse pick up extra shifts months ago because they figured a situation like this would happen.

As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members said, “The support feels great.”

While strike pay isn’t what many wanted, a union member said it’s a part of it, and they’re here for what’s right. They’re ready to stand outside for however long is needed- to get what they want out of the contract.

One woman in her 60′s demonstrating outside the Harvester Works said she’s worked at John Deere for almost 20 years and wants to retire soon. But she can’t at this point because she just got diagnosed with breast cancer and said she can’t get what she needs with their current health insurance.

That same employee said they’re the ones making the products and the impact, so employees should see that in their paycheck, not the CEO.

That was a big point of conversation at the picket line - what some say the contract presented wasn’t a livable wage taking into consideration inflation and how well John Deere has been doing. Another employee said he hopes a deal comes before the holidays, partly because of the weather and because of the reduced pay. So far, union members say they don’t know when that may happen.

Union workers will man the picket lines 24/7 until a deal is negotiated.

The UAW website shows a bonus check will be paid the week before Thanksgiving and Christmas. The UAW Strike and Defense Fund covers some benefits including medical and prescription drugs. Members on active pay roll and in good standing are eligible for strike pay and benefits.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry...
Marion Police investigate shots fired in restaurant parking lot
Family of Connie Turner speaks out.
Family of missing Ottumwa woman says she has been found dead
John Deere workers are on strike Thursday morning after negotiators failed to deliver a new...
John Deere releases statement in response to workers’ strike
OTTUMWA NATIVE PERFORMS AT WHITE SOX GAME
Ottumwa native responds to negative backlash after White Sox performance

Latest News

Des Moines Public Schools logo
Des Moines Public School teacher fired for refusing to wear a mask
a
Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy
Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Cedar Rapids home on the northeast side.
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to large garage fire Thursday night
Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Cedar Rapids home on the northeast side.
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to large garage fire Thursday night
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says John Deere workers have the right to strike.
Sen. Grassley: John Deere workers have the right to strike