Some early showers still on track, wonderful weekend ahead

Only a few hundredths of an inch expected
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re still watching the next system moving our way and it may give us a few light showers this morning. This system isn’t anything like the rain earlier this week and should come and go without much excitement. Any locations that experience the showers this morning will probably get enough rain to wet the sidewalk and that’s about it. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s or lower 60s. The weekend continues to look great with highs into the lower 60s tomorrow and around 70 on Sunday. Next week, we’ll have some typical ups and downs of the fall season with some 70s to start the week followed by a cool-down around Wednesday. Have a terrific weekend!

