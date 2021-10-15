Show You Care
Senator Chuck Grassley hosts Drug Caucus in Cedar Rapids

In this June 30, 2021, photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in...
In this June 30, 2021, photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Ida Grove, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A panel of Iowans working to combat drug abuse gathered to discuss drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement. The panel met at the Federal Courthouse in Cedar Rapids and included law enforcement and drug treatment specialists.

The goal was to talk about federal and state efforts on drug control and provide insight into the needs of local communities in relation to drug abuse.

Rod Courtney shared the story of his own son who died of an overdose, and how he now works with other addicts through CRUSH, Community Resources United to Stop Heroin of Iowa.

Experts discussed the need for resources for both prevention and treatment. But, several times the discussion came back to the impact the Southern Border has on drug trafficking.

“The Federal Government’s got a big impact, particularly from the importation of the drugs and the crisis at the border. After all, when you open up the border, it isn’t just people coming in, it’s drugs coming in,” said Senator Grassley.

After the discussion, as Senator Grassley was taking questions a CNN crew switched topics to the capitol insurrection. Senator Grassley was asked if the real insurrection was in November or on January 6th.

Senator Grassley said he stood by his statement that he made on December 13th that President Biden was elected President.

After that, Senator Grassley stopped taking media questions.

