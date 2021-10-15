Show You Care
Retired naval admiral, Michael Franken, to run for Grassley’s Senate seat

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A retired naval admiral says he is running for Chuck Grassley’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Democrat and Sioux City-native, Michael Franken made the announcement on his Twitter on Thursday.

He was the runner-up to Theresa Greenfield in the Democratic primary against Republican Senator Joni Ernst last year.

Franken is running for the seat Grassley has held since 1981.

He joins Abby Finkenauer, Dr. Glenn Hurst, Bob Krause and Dave Muhlbauer in the Democratic primary.

