Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service users during a visit to the Garden House in Peterborough, England. Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism, and called on the world's great minds to fix the planet first. The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the BBC about climate anxiety, COP26, space travel, and his family's long-standing commitment to environmental issues ahead of his inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism, and called on the world’s great minds to fix the planet first.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the BBC about climate anxiety, COP26, space travel, and his family’s long-standing commitment to environmental issues ahead of his inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony Sunday.

He said that great minds should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

His comments will be broadcast a day after 90-year-old “Star Trek” star William Shatner made history as the oldest person in space.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry...
Marion Police investigate shots fired in restaurant parking lot
Family of Connie Turner speaks out.
Family of missing Ottumwa woman says she has been found dead
John Deere workers are on strike Thursday morning after negotiators failed to deliver a new...
John Deere releases statement in response to workers’ strike
OTTUMWA NATIVE PERFORMS AT WHITE SOX GAME
Ottumwa native responds to negative backlash after White Sox performance

Latest News

The Biden administration is taking steps to address the economic risks from climate change,...
White House plans to address economic risk of climate change
Waterloo John Deere employees walk off job to join picket
Waterloo John Deere employees walk off job to join picket
John Deere Dubuque Works union employees go on strike in front of the UAW Local 94 building in...
John Deere union workers in Dubuque go on strike as negotiators fail to reach agreement on new contract
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Custody hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow suspect