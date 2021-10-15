Show You Care
Police say woman randomly fired gun from car window

Television station WHO 13 reports that 23-year-old Sophia Garcia was arrested in the incident.
Television station WHO 13 reports that 23-year-old Sophia Garcia was arrested in the incident.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman accused of randomly firing several shots from a gun that wasn’t hers out of a car window on Friday.

Television station WHO 13 reports that 23-year-old Sophia Garcia was arrested in the incident.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday, after Garcia left a downtown Des Moines bar with a man she met that night.

The man told police he showed her a handgun he keeps in his car and that he was driving when Garcia unexpectedly grabbed the gun and began firing out her window.

Police stopped the car and arrested Garcia on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm and cocaine possession.

Police say no one was hurt and no property damage was found from the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

