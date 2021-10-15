Show You Care
One shower chance before a great weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves from the Plains through the Mid-Mississippi Valley tonight. This brings clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Rainfall, if you see any, remains very light. As that system exists the state look for a great weekend ahead. Mostly sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. A brief warm-up into early next week before the pattern looks to really shift toward a cooler trend. Have a great night!

