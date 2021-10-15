Meet Union Community’s Monster also known as Jillian Worthen

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - “Every now and then you hear those whispers, oh, you have to wrestle Monster,” said Joshua Worthen.

Standing at 4′11 weighing 105 pounds is Union’s Monster also known as Jillian Worthen.

“I travel all across the country and some girls I was on team with didn’t even know my last name, they just knew me by Monster,” said Jillian.

Although her stature isn’t exactly ‘monster-esque,’ she’s grown up with the nickname. Even her coaches refer to her as Monster.

“I really like it,” she said. “I feel like I’ve earned the right to have that nickname too.”

She earned the nickname from her dad, but this was long before she began wrestling.

“She hit her terrible twos when she was about three or four and one day I was like what a little - instead of cursing at her, little monster came out and it just kind of stuck from there. Over the years, she’s kind of developed and it’s become her persona so to speak. She really embraces it,” her dad Joshua said.

She was involved in swimming when she was younger until she went to watch her brother compete.

“I went to Twin Rivers one year when my brother was wrestling and I completely ignored him,” said Jillian. “I didn’t even watch him. I watched the girls and I asked my dad, can I do this? Can I wrestle?”

Now entering her fifth season wrestling, she’s definitely grown into her nickname on the mat.

“When I picked her as Monster, I picked her as someone who is just Godzillaish. I’m going to wreck a village,” her dad explained. “She goes out there especially lately, and she’s just so calm cool and collected. She’s very physical. She likes to bring down forearms when she can. Other than that, I think she’s more disciplined,” he added.

Jillian has goals to place at state all four years and has her eyes set on becoming a state champion, but her dreams extend beyond the high school level.

“Katie Biscoglia, she’s an 8th grader, we’re focusing on one goal and our goal is to start a program at UNI for women’s wrestling,” she said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to, so we’re going to work our tail off to try and get it started.”

Worthen’s dad says that wrestling is one of the best things to happen for her.

“Wrestling teaches you to set goals, work hard and go after it. Get on top of the podium, whatever it takes,” he said. “I don’t think I would have been able to teach her that personally. I think because she’s involved in wrestling, she kind of picks up on those things.”

