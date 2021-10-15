Show You Care
Marion Police investigate shots fired in restaurant parking lot

Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry...
Marion Police investigate a shooting outside of QDogs Restaurant located along Blairs Ferry Road in Marion on Thursday, October 14, 2021. (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marion are investigating a shooting outside of a restaurant Thursday evening.

Police responded to QDogs BBQ, located at 895 Blairs Ferry Road, after 6 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to a woman that said she and her boyfriend were leaving the restaurant when three men approached them and attacked her boyfriend. The woman said she then grabbed her gun and fired at the assailants who then fled the area in a car.

Marion Police confirmed the witness report and said an investigation is ongoing. No other information is available.

