Marion announces Ryan Waller as new city manager

The City of Marion announced on Friday Ryan Waller has been named the new city manager.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion announced on Friday Ryan Waller has been named the new city manager.

In a news release, city leaders said Waller comes to Marion from Indianola, Iowa, where he served as city manager for more than five years.

Waller has 20 years of experience serving in local government.

In Marion, he will manage the city’s annual operating budget of $121.7 million, and serve as chief executive officer for the city’s 250 employees.

“We were fortunate to have a group of highly-qualified candidates interview for the position,” Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said in a news release. “Mr. Waller stood out as a dynamic and passionate leader who will reach higher every day to help Marion achieve its fullest potential.”

Marion city leaders highlighted Waller’s experience in Indianola in which he improved financial procedures, resulting in a bond rating upgrade and budgeting awards for five years straight. He also oversaw the planning and construction of a $45 million wastewater treatment plant.

The Marion City Council expects to approve the employment contract at their next meeting.

Waller is expected to begin the job on November 29.

