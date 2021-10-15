Iowa State Patrol Trooper in critical condition after Thursday night crash
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a crash while responding to a call on Thursday night.
Officials said Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
It happened on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville at about 11:30 p.m.
In a release, officials said the trooper was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.
Officials have not released additional details at this time.
