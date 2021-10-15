Show You Care
GOP lawmakers lead lawsuits against Connecticut COVID rules

State Rep. Doug Dubitsky, R-Chaplin smiles during a visit to the Scottish Highland Games,...
State Rep. Doug Dubitsky, R-Chaplin smiles during a visit to the Scottish Highland Games, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Scotland, Conn. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein, both politically conservative lawyers and Republican members of the state General Assembly, have become the go-to team for groups seeking to sue Connecticut over the school mask mandate, restrictions on bars and restaurants, and other aspects of the governor's emergency executive orders. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two politically conservative state legislators have become the go-to team of lawyers in Connecticut for groups seeking to sue the state over hot-button issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reps. Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein have filed about a half dozen lawsuits over the school mask mandate and other aspects of the governor’s emergency executive orders.

The arrangement has brought criticism from some Democrats, but ethics officials who have reviewed it say it does not violate state laws.

They say as long as being a legislator is part-time work in Connecticut, officials are entitled to have other jobs to pay their bills.

