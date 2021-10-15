Former Eldridge cop pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Eldridge police officer, Andrew Denoyer, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse in court Thursday.

According to court documents, on May 1, 2021, Denoyer sexually abuse a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty with the Eldridge Police Department. He later admitted to it.

According to court records, DeNoyer had been with the department since August 2020. Before that, he was employed by the Davenport Police Department from 2018-2020.

Court records show Denoyer waived his right to a speedy trial.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022, and a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.