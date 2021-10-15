Fantastic Fall Weekend Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds clear through the evening, leaving us with mostly clear skies overhead tonight. Given the clear skies, radiational cooling will allow us to fall well into the 40s overnight with some down into the upper 30s. Saturday night/Sunday morning also looks to be a cool on in the upper 30s and low 40s. With dry air in place, even with cool starts both days this weekend, we should see fabulous fall weather for outdoor activities. Look for plentiful sunshine and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, climbing to around 70 by Sunday afternoon. Have a great weekend!

