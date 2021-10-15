Show You Care
Des Moines Public School teacher fired for refusing to wear a mask

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A teacher in the Des Moines Public School district has been fired for refusing to wear a mask.

It comes after the mask mandate was reinstated last month.

The district has not identified the teacher, or where they taught.

KCCI reports a spokesperson for the district said 10 of the district’s 5,000 employees have been sent home for refusing to wear a mask.

Twelve employees are exempt from wearing one. They are allowed to take a break from wearing a mask during the day, or wear a face shield instead.

