College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A TikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community School District.

College Community said it learned of the post on Tuesday, October 12, and immediately got to the students and notified police. That was four days after the social media post.

A School Resource Officer then took the student off the Prairie campus.

The district said it took reports of a student who may have had a weapon or a controlled substance on the property on Friday, and it did hold the student but did not find any weapon nor controlled substance.

TV-9 received numerous phone calls and messages from parents, asking why the district did not notify parents at the nearby middle or elementary school buildings.

At College Community, all the schools are within a square mile.

In its release on Thursday, the district talked about criteria in notifying families, saying:

“As this imagine is now being widely shared throughout our district community and because law enforcement has concluded its initial investigation, we believe notification to the entire district is warranted.”

College Community district leaders also noted it cannot give any details on the incident or the result of any disciplinary action involving students.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

