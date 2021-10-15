Show You Care
Chicago police force could be at 50% this weekend amid standoff over COVID-19 vaccine rule

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the...
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO, Illinois (CNN) - The police union in one of America’s largest cities is facing off with the mayor over COVID-19 vaccines.

A deadline looms for all police officers in Chicago to officially disclose if they are fully vaccinated, or will instead opt to be regularly tested for coronavirus.

But the head of the police union claims half the force won’t be on the streets this weekend if the deadline holds.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects people will comply with the rule.

“It’s pretty straightforward, are you vaccinated or not? If you are, you upload your information, if you’re not, then you go to a separate page, and you indicate that and that you’ll be taking the testing option,” Lightfoot said.

Under the city’s requirement, all city employees will need to disclose vaccine status by Friday.

John Catanzara, the president of Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is urging officers not to fill out the portal information.

“If we suspect the numbers are true and we get a large number of our members to stand firm on their beliefs, that this is an overreach and they’re not going to supply the information in the portal, or submit to testing,” Catanzara said. “Then it’s safe to say the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50 percent or less for this weekend coming up.”

There is currently no way to corroborate those estimates, and Catanzara didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Brian McDermott, the chief of the Chicago Police Department, directly contradicted the union head, calling the policy mandatory for officers.

“I know the residents and businesses have expressed concerns that the department will not be properly staffed heading into the weekend. I can assure you that this is not true,” McDermott said. “Chicago Police Department will be fully staffed and ready to protect the citizens of this city.”

McDermott said employees must undergo regular COVID-19 testing on a twice weekly basis if they are not fully vaccinated, including those who have received an approved medical or religious exemption.

The standoff comes after every Chicago police officer who died in the line of duty in 2020 died because of COVID-19. That includes the previous Chicago police union president, who died of COVID-19 earlier this month.

Shootings are up 11 percent compared to last year and up almost 70 percent compared to the year before, leaving no room for a shortage of officers heading into the weekend when violence typically surges.

In a letter to Mayor Lightfoot, two city Aldermen are urging her to drop the mandate.

“We could lose officers if they get severely sick or die from COVID-19 or we may confront a further unraveling of violence on our streets if officers decide not to work because of this mandate,” the letter said. “For now, we are asking you to reconsider the vaccine mandate.”

But Mayor Lightfoot is not backing down.

“Our goal is to create a safe workplace and the best way to do that, the biggest tool that we have is by getting people fully vaccinated,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor also said she isn’t concerned about the possibility of a lack of officers Friday and into the weekend.

As far as contingency plans go, she said they have state policing resources they can lean into if needed.

