Cedar Rapids library seeks permanent home for west-side location

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library is looking for a permanent home for a second location on the city’s west side.

It already has a leased space for the Ladd Library location near Westdale.

The library says a gift from the estate of Nadine Sandberg gives it the opportunity to find a permanent home for a west side location.

It’s starting that process by asking for input from the public.

A survey can be found here, or paper forms are available at either library location.

The survey will be available until October 29.

