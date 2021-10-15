Show You Care
Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to large garage fire Thursday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

Officials said they found a garage on fire after arriving at the scene a little after 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hampden Drive.

Crews blocked off the area for several minutes as they worked to put the fire out.

Police say the family was inside the home when the fire started, but were able to get out.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

