UIHC breaks ground at new location

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly a decade of planning, UIHC broke ground on the site of a new hospital in North Liberty.

The new UIHC site is on Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. State regulators stalled the project after competing hospitals argued this project would hurt their bottom lines.

Medical officials labeled Thursday morning’s groundbreaking as the beginning of a new chapter in meeting health care needs across Iowa.

“This project will provide the space and infrastructure to provide highly specialized comprehensive care for patients from all 99 Iowa counties,” said Vice President for Medical Affairs, Dr. Brooks Jackson.

The new hospital will have 48 in-patient beds, an emergency department with 21 emergency care rooms, 16 operating rooms and more.

“96 clinic exam rooms, advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities, pathology and clinical laboratory services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, central sterilization, and other building support services,” said Dr. Jackson.

The groundbreaking itself has been a long time coming. The conversation on the new facility has been ongoing for more than ten years.

“This project has been a long time coming. We made a pretty significant investment in a sign about a decade ago and we’ve tended to it very carefully, we’ve had to repaint it once,” said UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

Governor Kim Reynolds says in addition to expanding health care and medical research, the new facility will also have a positive financial impact.

“By the time these services are operational, the campus will be providing significant economic development for Eastern Iowa in the form of new high paying jobs. But it’s the entire state that will benefit from the University of Iowa’s expanded presence here.”

