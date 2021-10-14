Supply chain issues expected to delay receiving holiday goods

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Supply chain issues are expected to take a toll on holiday shopping this year.

President Biden announced on Wednesday a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles in an effort to ease the cargo backlog.

Des Moines-based trucking company, Ruan Transportation, is also expanding its hours of operation. It says that should help, but won’t fix the problem.

Ruan operates more than 4,000 trucks to transport goods around the country.

A commercial officer with the company says there’s also a nationwide shortage of truck drivers that’s adding to the issue.

He urges customers to be patient with some of their deliveries.

“Furniture, you know, it could be 12 to 18 weeks before they’re seeing that product,” said Marty Wadle, commerical officer for Ruan Transportation. “You know the other products like milk, eggs, toilet paper, the things we need everyday, there may be some challenges finding that product. But it won’t be a 2-week delay, it will be a couple day issue.”

He says one of the biggest challengers is age of employees.

He says the company cannot hire 18 to 20-year-olds to drive across state lines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.