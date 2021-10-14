Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Supply chain issues expected to delay receiving holiday goods

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Supply chain issues are expected to take a toll on holiday shopping this year.

President Biden announced on Wednesday a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles in an effort to ease the cargo backlog.

Des Moines-based trucking company, Ruan Transportation, is also expanding its hours of operation. It says that should help, but won’t fix the problem.

Ruan operates more than 4,000 trucks to transport goods around the country.

A commercial officer with the company says there’s also a nationwide shortage of truck drivers that’s adding to the issue.

He urges customers to be patient with some of their deliveries.

“Furniture, you know, it could be 12 to 18 weeks before they’re seeing that product,” said Marty Wadle, commerical officer for Ruan Transportation. “You know the other products like milk, eggs, toilet paper, the things we need everyday, there may be some challenges finding that product. But it won’t be a 2-week delay, it will be a couple day issue.”

He says one of the biggest challengers is age of employees.

He says the company cannot hire 18 to 20-year-olds to drive across state lines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Police lights
Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
Osborn Eugene Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Ark.
Man charged with murder after body found in Hardin County residence

Latest News

The ultimate Halloween story is back outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow in New York.
Sleepy Hollow, NY celebrates Halloween with elaborate display
John Deere union workers are on strike Thursday morning. United Auto Worker Union members...
John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract
The November General Election is just around the corner, and early voting is now underway.
November General Election early voting underway, absentee ballot requests due Monday
The FDA is expected to vote on whether to recommend Moderna's booster shot application.
FDA to vote on Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot