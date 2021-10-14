Rideshare vehicle shot at in Cedar Rapids, investigation ongoing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are conducting an investigation after shots were fired on the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.

At around 8:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired at a vehicle at the intersection of Bever Avenue SE and 19th Street SE. A vehicle, which was being driven by someone for a rideshare company, had been shot at by an unknown person. Police believe that the passengers who had hired the vehicle were targeted in the shooting.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The passengers in the vehicle fled the area after the shooting and have not been reached by law enforcement.

Police spoke with witnesses to the incident and gathered surveillance video from nearby homes. They also found shell casings nearby.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.