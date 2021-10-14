Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: David Allen Jacobson

David Allen Jacobson
David Allen Jacobson(David Allen Jacobson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 63-year-old David Allen Jacobson.

Jacobson was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 2200 B Avenue NE

Police say he has dementia.

Jacobson is 5′8″ and 165 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a tan flannel collared shirt, windbreaker pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm...
John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract
A gun and target symbol.
Rideshare vehicle shot at in Cedar Rapids, investigation ongoing
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike.
Farmers worry about impact John Deere strike might mean for farm parts
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike
Farmers worry potential strike could mean more delays in parts