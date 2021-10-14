Operation Quickfind: David Allen Jacobson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 63-year-old David Allen Jacobson.

Jacobson was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 2200 B Avenue NE

Police say he has dementia.

Jacobson is 5′8″ and 165 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a tan flannel collared shirt, windbreaker pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.

