Operation Quickfind: David Allen Jacobson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 63-year-old David Allen Jacobson.
Jacobson was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 2200 B Avenue NE
Police say he has dementia.
Jacobson is 5′8″ and 165 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a tan flannel collared shirt, windbreaker pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.
