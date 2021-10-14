Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

November General Election early voting underway, absentee ballot requests due Monday

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The November General Election is just around the corner, and early voting is now underway.

But there are many changes to Iowa’s election laws, especially when it comes to absentee voting.

So auditors are trying to remind voters of what that means for them.

Early voting has been shorted from 29 to 20 days. Absentee ballot requests to vote by mail need to be received by Monday, or 15 days before the election.

And when you send it back, it must get to the auditor by 8 p.m. election day.

One county auditor is warning Iowa voters to be careful not to miss the new deadlines.

“Make a plan to vote. City and school elections are extremely important. That’s a huge portion of your property tax bill. And they also make a lot of decisions that affect your daily life,” Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said.

People can track the status of their ballots by going to the website voterready.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Police lights
Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
Osborn Eugene Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Ark.
Man charged with murder after body found in Hardin County residence

Latest News

Iowa Republicans have another seat in the state house following Tuesday's special election.
Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines
FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks...
Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting