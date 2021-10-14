November General Election early voting underway, absentee ballot requests due Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The November General Election is just around the corner, and early voting is now underway.

But there are many changes to Iowa’s election laws, especially when it comes to absentee voting.

So auditors are trying to remind voters of what that means for them.

Early voting has been shorted from 29 to 20 days. Absentee ballot requests to vote by mail need to be received by Monday, or 15 days before the election.

And when you send it back, it must get to the auditor by 8 p.m. election day.

One county auditor is warning Iowa voters to be careful not to miss the new deadlines.

“Make a plan to vote. City and school elections are extremely important. That’s a huge portion of your property tax bill. And they also make a lot of decisions that affect your daily life,” Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said.

People can track the status of their ballots by going to the website voterready.iowa.gov.

